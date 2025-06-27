The bonito have arrived

This week on the Fishing News, CAI’s John Basile talks with Kevin Blinkoff, editor in chief of On the Water Magazine about bonito, a species that’s made an early appearance in local waters this year.

Bonito is in the mackerel family, shaped almost like a tuna. It’s smaller than the false albacore we see in our waters, and usually between three and eight pounds.

Their early arrival this year could be due to warmer-than-usual waters.

As for eating bonito, Blinkoff has some advice. He says it’s often used in sashimi, but must be extremely fresh. It can also be cooked on the grill.