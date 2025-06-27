© 2025
The bonito have arrived

CAI | By John Basile
Published June 27, 2025 at 12:26 PM EDT
Bonito
S Junker
Bonito

This week on the Fishing News, CAI’s John Basile talks with Kevin Blinkoff, editor in chief of On the Water Magazine about bonito, a species that’s made an early appearance in local waters this year.

Bonito is in the mackerel family, shaped almost like a tuna. It’s smaller than the false albacore we see in our waters, and usually between three and eight pounds.

Their early arrival this year could be due to warmer-than-usual waters.

As for eating bonito, Blinkoff has some advice. He says it’s often used in sashimi, but must be extremely fresh. It can also be cooked on the grill.
John Basile
John Basile is the local host of Morning Edition.
