Southern fish species becoming common on Cape Cod

Our changing climate is bringing new fish species to our region—among them, the Northern Kingfish. Contrary to what the name suggests, this is a fish typically found to the south of us, along the mid-Atlantic and farther south.

Northern Kingfish are a smaller fish, reaching full size around 12" - 14". Look for them on the south side of the Cape in shallow water, along sandy bottoms. You can fish for them as you would for scup: with a piece squid on a smaller hook, with a little weight to bring it to the bottom.

And why should you put in the time going for Northern Kingfish? (Not that anyone needs a reason to go fishing.) Well, Andy Nabreski from On The Water says they're just about the perfect size for making fish tacos. They have a flaky white meat that breads and fries nicely.

Here's a link to Andy's video about catching Northern Kingfish and preparing fish tacos — stick around to the end for his tips on pressing homemade tortillas, too!

And check out the Fishing News audio for more conversation, including a first mention of bonito for the summer. Give it a listen.