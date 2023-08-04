Southern fish species becoming common on Cape Cod
Our changing climate is bringing new fish species to our region—among them, the Northern Kingfish. Contrary to what the name suggests, this is a fish typically found to the south of us, along the mid-Atlantic and farther south.
Northern Kingfish are a smaller fish, reaching full size around 12" - 14". Look for them on the south side of the Cape in shallow water, along sandy bottoms. You can fish for them as you would for scup: with a piece squid on a smaller hook, with a little weight to bring it to the bottom.
And why should you put in the time going for Northern Kingfish? (Not that anyone needs a reason to go fishing.) Well, Andy Nabreski from On The Water says they're just about the perfect size for making fish tacos. They have a flaky white meat that breads and fries nicely.
