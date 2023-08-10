Looking Skyward: Euclid's space telescope promises new look at cosmos

In this installment of Looking Skyward, Dr. Regina Jorgenson of the Maria Mitchell Observatory on Nantucket talks with CAI's John Basile about the first images from the European Space Agency's Euclid telescope.

More information about the Maria Mitchell Association:

https://www.mariamitchell.org/loines-observatory

For more information about the European Space Agency's Euclid mission:

https://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Space_Science/Euclid