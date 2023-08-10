© 2023
In This Place

Looking Skyward: Euclid's space telescope promises new look at cosmos

CAI | By John Basile
Published August 10, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT
An early test image from the Euclid space telescope.
European Space Agency
An early test image from the Euclic space telescope.




In this installment of Looking Skyward, Dr. Regina Jorgenson of the Maria Mitchell Observatory on Nantucket talks with CAI's John Basile about the first images from the European Space Agency's Euclid telescope.

More information about the Maria Mitchell Association:
https://www.mariamitchell.org/loines-observatory

For more information about the European Space Agency's Euclid mission:
https://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Space_Science/Euclid

In This Place Looking Skyward
John Basile
John Basile is the local host of All Things Considered weekday afternoons and a reporter.
