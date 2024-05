After a few months of garbled data from the long-serving Voyager 1 spacecraft, NASA has restored communications. CAI's John Basile talks with Dr. Regina Jorgenson of the Maria Mitchell Observatory on Nantucket about the effort to get back in touch with the pace probe.

Learn more:

About Voyager 1

https://voyager.jpl.nasa.gov/

The Maria Mitchell Observatory

https://www.mariamitchell.org/loines-observatory