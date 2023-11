In this installment of Looking Skyward, CAI's John Basile talks with Dr. Regina Jorgenson of the Maria Mitchell Observatory on Nantucket about two recent missions to learn more abut asteroids.

Learn more:

Maria Mitchell Observatory

https://www.mariamitchell.org/loines-observatory

NASA

https://www.nasa.gov/news-release/nasas-bennu-asteroid-sample-contains-carbon-water/