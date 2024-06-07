The joy of fly fishing for striped bass from a kayak

It’s the season for striped bass. You can fish for them from the shore, you can fish for them from a boat, or... if you're out for adventure, you can fish for stripers from a kayak.

Kevin Blinkoff from On The Water has been doing just that, almost every day, these days.

And he's been using his kayak for fly fishing, too. Which means standing up to cast. Really.

He tells us how that works, and why the new breed of fishing kayaks are such a leap forward over older kayaks.

And we round up the fishing action for Cape Cod, including the strong bite for black sea bass.

That's all in 4 minutes. Give it a listen.