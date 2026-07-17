© 2026
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fishing News: Wet wading for summer flounder

CAI | By John Basile
Published July 17, 2026 at 9:47 AM EDT
Summer flounder lie flat on the bottom, blending with their surroundings, while waiting for a meal to come along.
Brent Moore
/
Picasa tinyurl.com/5n8xcp53
Summer flounder lie flat on the bottom, blending with their surroundings, while waiting for a meal to come along.

This week on the Fishing News, CAI's John Basile talks with Mat Haeffner of On the Water magazine about summer flounder, known locally as fluke.

With water temperatures rising in mid-summer anglers can stay cool while wading in shallow waters to catch fluke, which are plentiful in our estuaries and bays at this time of year, feeding on small baitfish and crustaceans. Be sure to fish for fluke in clear water free of seaweed and algae.

And, they'll talk about the importance of knowing the regulations around summer flounder and what kind of gear is best for catching them.
Tags
In This Place The Fishing News
John Basile
Editor and reporter for CAI and host of Sittin' In CAI's series on musicians and the local music scene.
See stories by John Basile