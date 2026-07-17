Fishing News: Wet wading for summer flounder

This week on the Fishing News, CAI's John Basile talks with Mat Haeffner of On the Water magazine about summer flounder, known locally as fluke.

With water temperatures rising in mid-summer anglers can stay cool while wading in shallow waters to catch fluke, which are plentiful in our estuaries and bays at this time of year, feeding on small baitfish and crustaceans. Be sure to fish for fluke in clear water free of seaweed and algae.

And, they'll talk about the importance of knowing the regulations around summer flounder and what kind of gear is best for catching them.

