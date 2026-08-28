Fishing News: Public docks offer space to teach youngsters to fish

It's late summer and fish are plentiful in local waters. Fishing from a public dock can be a great place to take young people to fish. You don't need fancy equipment of even much experience to have a good chance of catching little snapper bluefish, herring, black sea bass, scup, and pufferfish. Drop your line and see what comes up.

For more experienced fishermen, this is the time of year when false albacore return to our waters. They have been spotted around Nantucket and the Elizabeth Islands. They will likely show up in inshore waters soon.

They'll be joining bonito and bluefish that are already chasing huge numbers of small baitfish throughout Vineyard Sound, around Woods Hole, and up through Buzzards Bay.

For the latest in fishing trends visit onthewater.com

