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Fishing News: Giant bluefin tuna move into local waters

CAI | By John Basile
Published July 24, 2026 at 10:03 AM EDT
This 564-pound bluefin tuna wasn't even the biggest catch all day. 13-year-old Lola Crisp, "a seasoned tunaman," caught a 591-pounder to win the Cape's first commercial tuna tournament in three decades.
Erica Pitzi
This 564-pound bluefin tuna wasn't even the biggest catch all day. 13-year-old Lola Crisp, "a seasoned tunaman," caught a 591-pounder to win the Cape's first commercial tuna tournament in three decades.

This week on the Fishing News, CAI's John Basile talks with Kevin Blinkoff of On the Water magazine about giant bluefin tuna. It's the time of year when one of the more exciting fisheries in the world is in our local waters.
Also, this week, for those not inclined to go after a fish weighing up to a thousand pounds, there are plenty of other options.
Bottom fishermen using squid are finding a mixed bag of scup, fluke, and sea bass, both by boat and by shore. Most striped bass have moved into waters north of Cape Cod.
It's all on the Fishing News on CAI.
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In This Place The Fishing News
John Basile
Editor and reporter for CAI and host of Sittin' In CAI's series on musicians and the local music scene.
See stories by John Basile