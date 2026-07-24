Fishing News: Giant bluefin tuna move into local waters

This week on the Fishing News, CAI's John Basile talks with Kevin Blinkoff of On the Water magazine about giant bluefin tuna. It's the time of year when one of the more exciting fisheries in the world is in our local waters.

Also, this week, for those not inclined to go after a fish weighing up to a thousand pounds, there are plenty of other options.

Bottom fishermen using squid are finding a mixed bag of scup, fluke, and sea bass, both by boat and by shore. Most striped bass have moved into waters north of Cape Cod.

It's all on the Fishing News on CAI.

