Fishing News: A tiger shark makes an appearance in Cape Cod waters

This week on the Fishing News, CAI's John Basile talks with Kevin Blinkoff of On the Water magazine about the recent catch of a juvenile tiger shark in Mashpee. Many species usually found south of our waters have started to show up more regularly.

What are the reasons we are seeing tiger sharks, hammerheads and other species not normally found so far north?

Also, this week, local anglers will find that striped bass fishing continues to be best around moving water and abundant bait, especially at Provincetown and along the backside of the Cape down to the Monomoy Rips. Bluefin tuna can be found east of Chatham, in Cape Cod Bay, and on Stellwagen Bank. And bonito are beginning to pop up around Martha’s Vinyard and the Elizabeth Islands,

This and much more on the Fishing News on CAI.

