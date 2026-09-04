Fishing News: A large cubera snapper shows up on Nantucket

This week on the Fishing News, CAI's John Basile talks with Kevin Blinkoff of On the Water magazine about the latest unusual visitor to local waters. A cubera snapper, estimated at 40 pounds, found its way to Nantucket where it was caught by a 14-year-old angler and released.

While cubera snappers have been documented in Northeast waters over the years, they are very rare, this far north of their home territory of southern Florida and the Caribbean.

Every summer, the Gulf Stream carries the eggs and larvae of some tropical fish north into New England. But the cubera is believed to have made the journey under its own power.

This cubera kept swimming north until it ended up at Nantucket.

As for what anglers can expect this Labor Day weekend, the bonito and false albacore fishing has been spotty. They're around, but anglers have had a hard time finding them consistently.

Bluefish are plentiful in just about every size.

There are six-inch snapper blues filling some of the harbors, which are fun for kids. Then there are foot-long bluefish chasing tiny bait off the beaches.

Those are good sport and excellent eating, and a welcome diversion while anglers wait for the albie fishing to really turn on.

Learn more:

https://onthewater.com/

