Fishing News: September is prime time for freshwater fishing on the Cape

This week on the Fishing News, CAI's John Basile talks with Matt Haeffner of On the Water magazine about freshwater fishing on Cape Cod in September.

The Cape has many clear kettle ponds, and quite a few of them are stocked with trout. Many of them also receive herring runs in the spring, and come fall, the offspring of those river herring fuel excellent fishing for stocked trout, and largemouth and smallmouth bass.

The crowds around the ponds thin out, the water starts cooling down, and MassWildlife begins to stock trout again come late September. This year they're planning to stock more than 70,000 trout across Massachusetts.

For saltwater anglers, there's a tremendous amount of bait around the Cape right now—sand eels, anchovies, spearing and young herring—but the bonito and albies haven't always been easy to catch. Bonito are pretty widespread, but they've been very picky, and the albies have been scattered.

Anglers are waiting for that big push of false albacore that everybody hopes for in September.

A new moon always triggers some fish movement and feeding windows, so those fish that spent the summer farther north are going to begin migrating south.

Once the stripers start moving, the fishing can go from slow to chaotic in a matter of hours.

Learn more

For the latest in fishing trends locally visit onthewater.com