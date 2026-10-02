Fishing News: It's tautog season

This week, CAI's John Basile talks with Kevin Blinkoff of On the Water magazine about fall fishing.

As the saltwater fishing season winds down, many anglers are thinking about tautog.

Catching tautog—or “tog” as most fishermen call them is completely different from chasing albies or striped bass. You’re not running around looking for birds or breaking fish. You find a rock pile, wreck or some other piece of structure, anchor the boat, and fish straight down on the bottom with pieces of crab.

When a good tog grabs that crab, you have to react quickly and pull hard, because that fish is going to try to get right back into the rocks.

Tautog also make a great chowder for a fall day.

Also, striped bass are still in local waters. There was some very good striped bass fishing just before and during the storm in the Cape Cod Canal, as migrating fish began moving through our area. And that’s a good reminder that even though this is our final Fishing News of the year, the fishing season itself is far from over.

We should have striped bass moving through Cape Cod waters throughout October, and often into early November. These are fish that spent the summer farther north and are now making their way south.

For the latest in fishing trends visit https://onthewater.com/

