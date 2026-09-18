Fishing News: False albacore are elusive this year

This week on the Fishing News, CAI's John Basile talks with Kevin Blinkoff of On the Water magazine about the lack of albies in local waters. September is usually prime time for anglers to pursue false albacore, but this year, many have found the fish have other ideas.

Fishermen may have some luck if they stay in touch with one another and report where the albies are.

But failing that, there are plenty of other fish to go after.

Try for striped bass or bluefish. We're getting into the fall migration, so those fisheries should become increasingly interesting as September progresses.

Or, Blinkoff suggests, bring some bottom-fishing gear. Black sea bass season is still open in Massachusetts, and right now there's a two-fish-per-person daily limit with a 16-inch minimum size.

Learn more:

https://onthewater.com/

