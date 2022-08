Big fish eat little fish – which means little fish play an outsized role in how the fishing season goes. This week, we take a look at young-of-year baitfish and try to predict what their numbers could mean for fishing for the second half of summer into fall.

Kevin Blinkoff of On The Water joins us to talk about baitfish. And we roundup the weekly fishing action (don't call it the summer doldrums, please.).

Give it a listen.