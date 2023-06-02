Full moon in June is a big deal on the fishing calendar

What does the moon have to do with striped bass, and why do anglers have this weekend circled as a potential great one for fishing? It's all about the tides.

Jimmy Fee at On The Water magazine joins us to explain the lunar connection. He says he marked this weekend on his calendar way back in January.

We also talk about moon superstitions when it comes to fishing — plenty of fishers will tell you to avoid a full moon, or what approach to take on a new moon.

And we round up the fishing action for Cape Cod.

It's all in this week's Fishing News, give it a listen.

