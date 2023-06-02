© 2023
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
In This Place

Full moon in June is a big deal on the fishing calendar

CAI | By Steve Junker
Published June 2, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT
Fish tale on a measuring board
S Junker
/

What does the moon have to do with striped bass, and why do anglers have this weekend circled as a potential great one for fishing? It's all about the tides.

Jimmy Fee at On The Water magazine joins us to explain the lunar connection. He says he marked this weekend on his calendar way back in January.

We also talk about moon superstitions when it comes to fishing — plenty of fishers will tell you to avoid a full moon, or what approach to take on a new moon.

And we round up the fishing action for Cape Cod.

It's all in this week's Fishing News, give it a listen.

Tags
In This Place The Fishing News
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker