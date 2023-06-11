© 2023
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
In This Place / Hikes We Like

Hikes We Like: Mattapoisett Rail Trail is accessible to all

CAI | By Patrick Flanary
Published June 11, 2023 at 7:03 AM EDT
Mattapoisett Rail Trail
Patrick Flanary
/
CAI
The newly opened Shining Tides mile of the Mattapoisett Rail Trail is part of the South Coast Bikeway.

You’ve heard of the Shining Sea Bikeway, which stretches from North Falmouth to Woods Hole. Back in the 1970s, the trail was repurposed from old railroad tracks.

Today, that bikeway serves as a model for a growing number of trails around the region, including the South Coast Bikeway.

Patrick Flanary introduces us to the newly opened Shining Tides mile of the Mattapoisett Rail Trail.

A ribbon-cutting to celebrate the newest mile of the Mattapoisett Rail Trail is scheduled for Monday at 11 a.m.

Tags
In This Place Hikes We Like
Patrick Flanary
Patrick Flanary is a dad, journalist, and host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Patrick Flanary