Hikes We Like: Mattapoisett Rail Trail is accessible to all

You’ve heard of the Shining Sea Bikeway, which stretches from North Falmouth to Woods Hole. Back in the 1970s, the trail was repurposed from old railroad tracks.

Today, that bikeway serves as a model for a growing number of trails around the region, including the South Coast Bikeway.

Patrick Flanary introduces us to the newly opened Shining Tides mile of the Mattapoisett Rail Trail.

A ribbon-cutting to celebrate the newest mile of the Mattapoisett Rail Trail is scheduled for Monday at 11 a.m.

