Hikes We Like: Foraging for safe edibles in the wild

Russ Cohen got his first taste for wild mushrooms after hunting with Russian families in the 1980s.

Closer to home in Massachusetts, Cohen, a naturalist who has foraged and taught edible botany for more than 50 years, supplements every meal with food he finds in the wild.

Cohen in November will lead a hike designed to teach about native plant species and how to find safe edibles along the trail. (A safe one that grows on Cape Cod is the chrome-footed bolete, pictured above.)

"You get to see the actual organisms and the kind of habitat they like to grow in," Cohen said. "It's more useful than trying to learn from a book."

Cohen spoke to Morning Edition host Patrick Flanary about how we can all become foragers.