Winter flounder are a summer thing in Cape Cod Bay
Don't be fooled by the name: winter flounder are here.
Cape Cod has two resident flounder: summer flounder, also known as fluke, and winter flounder.
Andy Nabreski of On The Water magazine tells us about winter flounder — where to go for them and how to fish them. And he offers this stomach-rumbling endorsement: "The bottom fillet off a winter flounder, I think, is hands down the best piece of fish to make a fried fish sandwich."
Sounds good to me.
And we've got the week's roundup of the fishing action. Give a listen.