Winter flounder are a summer thing in Cape Cod Bay

Don't be fooled by the name: winter flounder are here.

Cape Cod has two resident flounder: summer flounder, also known as fluke, and winter flounder.

Andy Nabreski of On The Water magazine tells us about winter flounder — where to go for them and how to fish them. And he offers this stomach-rumbling endorsement: "The bottom fillet off a winter flounder, I think, is hands down the best piece of fish to make a fried fish sandwich."

Sounds good to me.

And we've got the week's roundup of the fishing action. Give a listen.