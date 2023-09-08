© 2023
In This Place

'Sweet toad': puffers not just a novelty, they make good eating

CAI | By Steve Junker
Published September 8, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT
A northern puffer — also known as "sweet toad" — fully inflated
Jimmy Fee / On The Water
A northern puffer — also known a "sweet toad" — fully inflated.

Around here, northern puffers are mostly known as an accidental curiosity: a fish occasionally caught when you're looking for something else, and — unlike any other fish — it blows up like a balloon.

Breaded sweet toad. Think of it as a cross between a chicken drumstick and a butterflied shrimp.
Jimmy Fee / On The Water
Breaded sweet toad. Think of it as a cross between a chicken drumstick and a butterflied shrimp.

But don't throw it back so quickly! They're also tasty.

Jimmy Fee of On The Water joins us to talk about the fish known in the Mid-Atlantic states as "sweet toad." When it's prepared, he compares it to a cross between a chicken drumstick and a butterflied shrimp. Check out the picture of breaded sweet toad on the plate.

Jimmy points out that other types of puffers are well-known to contain deadly toxins. The smooth puffer, which is much bigger and has different coloring and is found offshore, is an example of a toxic puffer that should not be eaten. But the northern puffer is easily identifiable and the only one you're likely to find inshore. And now you know: it's good to eat, too!

We've got tips on targeting sweet toad. And a roundup of the false albacore action. Give a listen.

Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
