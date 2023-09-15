© 2023
In This Place

After the storm, the 'fall run'

CAI | By Steve Junker
Published September 15, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT
S Junker

Big storms like Hurricane Lee can re-shuffle the fish in local waters. For anglers, it's an enticing prospect, particularly as we approach that peak seasonal moment known as "the fall run."

Kevin Blinkoff of On The Water joins us talk about storm impacts on our local fishing. We've been seeing great action on false albacore. The question now: after Hurricane Lee goes by, will it continue? And will the post-storm churn kick off the inshore striper action?

Give a listen.

Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker