After the storm, the 'fall run'

Big storms like Hurricane Lee can re-shuffle the fish in local waters. For anglers, it's an enticing prospect, particularly as we approach that peak seasonal moment known as "the fall run."

Kevin Blinkoff of On The Water joins us talk about storm impacts on our local fishing. We've been seeing great action on false albacore. The question now: after Hurricane Lee goes by, will it continue? And will the post-storm churn kick off the inshore striper action?

Give a listen.