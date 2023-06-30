© 2023
In This Place

Bluefin tuna on light tackle: innovation makes for exciting fishing

CAI | By Steve Junker
Published June 30, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT
Plenty of atmosphere
S Junker
/
Mood and atmosphere show up strong in Woods Hole passage

July is upon us, and bluefin tuna are showing up.

Fishing for bluefin has undergone a revolution in recent years, with anglers off Cape Cod using lighter-and-stronger gear.

"Anglers have been able to, within just the past decade or so, really start to target bluefin with fishing gear that's more in line with what you picture about when you think about striped bass fishing," says Kevin Blinkoff of On The Water.

Blinkoff joins us with an update on the highly migratory species, which is showing up strong off the Outer Cape. And we've got an inshore fishing roundup, as well.

Give a listen.

In This Place The Fishing News
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
