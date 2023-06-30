Bluefin tuna on light tackle: innovation makes for exciting fishing

July is upon us, and bluefin tuna are showing up.

Fishing for bluefin has undergone a revolution in recent years, with anglers off Cape Cod using lighter-and-stronger gear.

"Anglers have been able to, within just the past decade or so, really start to target bluefin with fishing gear that's more in line with what you picture about when you think about striped bass fishing," says Kevin Blinkoff of On The Water.

Blinkoff joins us with an update on the highly migratory species, which is showing up strong off the Outer Cape. And we've got an inshore fishing roundup, as well.

Give a listen.