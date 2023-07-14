Gather a bucket of blue crabs for dinner: here's how

This time in July, there’s often a lull in fishing. It’s a good time to find other ways to harvest from the sea. So grab a flashlight and a net and try hunting blue crabs.

Cape Cod is the northern edge of the range for blue crabs, which are often considered a Mid-Atlantic delicacy.

Andy Nabreski of On The Water joins us to talk about going for blue crabs. His strategy? Wade out at night in estuary or backwater shallows.

And of course, we've got a roundup of the week's fishing action, including stripers continuing to hit hard at the Canal.

Give a listen.

