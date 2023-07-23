© 2023
Finding 'wow moments' on mindful walks in Harwich

CAI | By Patrick Flanary
Published July 23, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT
Andrea Higgins leads a mindful outdoor experience near Cornelius Pond in Harwich.
Patrick Flanary / CAI
Participants are invited to touch and smell what's around them, such as this wintergreen leaf.
Patrick Flanary / CAI

Show-and-tell walks are an opportunity to unplug, be present, and recharge your senses.

HARWICH—While hiking we often focus on putting one foot in front of the other, rather than pause to absorb the sights, smells, and sounds around us.

Andrea Higgins might hand you a leaf to touch, or ask what the breeze feels like on your skin during one of the mindful walks she leads in cooperation with the Harwich Conservation Trust.

Awareness is at the center of these two-hour walks for people of all ages.

"I feel like I'm opening the door to the 'wow,'" Higgins told Morning Edition host Patrick Flanary during a walk near Cornelius Pond. "I want to show people how to become aware, let everything else go, and be present."

Higgins, a naturalist and a mindful outdoor guide, leads her next walk at Sand Pond Woodlands on July 24. Register here to participate.

