What's under the water? To find out, anglers look to the sky

It’s not easy fishing — we’re stuck up here in this atmosphere, while the fish we’re trying to catch are down there, in the water, out of sight. But nature offers us clues to what's going on: birds!

Jimmy Fee at On The Water joins us to talk about knowing what types of fish are around by the type of bird action you're seeing.

Terns, gulls, osprey — each can tell you something about the fish that may be nearby.

And we round up the week's fishing action, including rumors of bluefish.

It's all in just 4 minutes. Give a listen.