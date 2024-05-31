© 2024
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What's under the water? To find out, anglers look to the sky

CAI | By Steve Junker
Published May 31, 2024 at 12:01 PM EDT

It’s not easy fishing — we’re stuck up here in this atmosphere, while the fish we’re trying to catch are down there, in the water, out of sight. But nature offers us clues to what's going on: birds!

Jimmy Fee at On The Water joins us to talk about knowing what types of fish are around by the type of bird action you're seeing.

Terns, gulls, osprey — each can tell you something about the fish that may be nearby.

And we round up the week's fishing action, including rumors of bluefish.

It's all in just 4 minutes. Give a listen.

Tags
In This Place The Fishing News
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker