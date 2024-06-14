© 2024
Bluefin tuna, ocean travelers, show up in numbers off Chatham

CAI | By Steve Junker
Published June 14, 2024 at 12:16 PM EDT
Bluefin can range from smaller fish, like this, to 1000 lbs or more.
Jimmy Fee / onthewater.com
Bluefin can range from smaller fish, like this, to 1000 lbs or more.

Bluefin tuna have made a remarkable comeback — in part because scientists are uncovering more information about their far-ranging migrations.

Kevin Blinkoff of On The Water joins us to talk about the science behind establishing the range of the species and the international efforts to set fishing limits to properly protect bluefin.

Local fishers can participate in helping scientists to map the DNA tree of bluefin and better understand their range by contributing snips of fin or entire bluefin heads. To find out more, contact the Gulf of Maine Research Institute Pelagic Fisheries Science Lab, headed by Dr. Walt Golet.

And we round up this week's fishing action — all in just 4 minutes. Give a listen and subscribe to the podcast.
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
