Bluefin tuna, ocean travelers, show up in numbers off Chatham

Bluefin tuna have made a remarkable comeback — in part because scientists are uncovering more information about their far-ranging migrations.

Kevin Blinkoff of On The Water joins us to talk about the science behind establishing the range of the species and the international efforts to set fishing limits to properly protect bluefin.

Local fishers can participate in helping scientists to map the DNA tree of bluefin and better understand their range by contributing snips of fin or entire bluefin heads. To find out more, contact the Gulf of Maine Research Institute Pelagic Fisheries Science Lab, headed by Dr. Walt Golet.

And we round up this week's fishing action — all in just 4 minutes.