Bonito bonanza: How does this summer rate against the historical record?

CAI | By Steve Junker
Published August 16, 2024 at 11:17 AM EDT
Bonito
S Junker
Hard tail

It’s been a season for bonito like no other in recent memory, with the speedsters showing up in numbers across the region and giddy reports from anglers. It hasn't always been this way. Or has it?

Kevin Blinkoff of On The Water consults that venerable authority, "Fishes of the Gulf of Maine," for some historical context. Would you believe: 26 metric tons of bonito were landed commercially from Cape Cod waters in 1945? Whoa, that's a haul.

We've got more on this year's bonito bonanza, plus a roundup of other inshore action. And a mention of white marlin south of Nantucket — very cool. Give a listen.

In This Place The Fishing News
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
