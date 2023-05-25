CAI wins 5 regional Murrow Awards
CA has been honored with five regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, the largest number won by the station in its history.
CAI was recognized in the Breaking News Coverage category for their timely reporting of the Martha’s Vineyard migrant crisis in September 2022, and in the Excellence in Innovation category for Falmouth to Falmouth, a creative series examining the similar lives and challenges of the people of Falmouth in the United States and the town’s namesake in the United Kingdom.
The station also won in the categories of Feature Reporting, Sports Reporting and Newscast.
Awarded by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA), the Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards pay tribute to important and high-impact local journalism and are among the most prestigious awards in the news industry. Regional winners automatically advance to the national Edward R. Murrow Awards, which are expected to be announced over the summer.
“The number of these awards is impressive,” said Steve Junker, Managing Editor for News at CAI. “But even more impressive is the scope and quality of the work they represent. They’re an acknowledgment of the unmatched service we provide our listeners.”
Here’s full list of the awards:
- When 50 migrants unexpectedly arrived on Martha’s Vineyard by chartered plane in September 2022, CAI journalists sprung into action to cover a complex series of politically charged events that put a Massachusetts island on the center stage of the national conversation. Their piece, Migrants Landed Unannounced on Martha’s Vineyard; Island Mobilizes to Help as a National Story Grows”, was recognized in the Breaking News Coverage category.
- CAI’s collaborative radio project, “Falmouth to Falmouth: Connecting Cornwall to Cape Cod” won for Excellence in Innovation. The radio station, located in the town of Falmouth, Massachusetts, connected with SourceFM, a community radio station located in the town of Falmouth, United Kingdom to produce hour-long programs of conversations from one community to the other. In every episode, individuals from each side of the Atlantic Ocean share their experiences around subjects immediately important to them.
- “Old Ladies’ dive into Cape ponds seeking trash, emerge triumphant” won in the Feature Reporting category. The CAI piece, follows Old Ladies Against Underwater Garbage (OLAUG), a group of women dedicated to cleaning the freshwater ponds of Cape Cod one piece of trash at a time.
- In the Sports Reporting category the CAI piece, “Curling alive and well on Cape Cod, thanks to Winter Olympics and a local club” was recognized for exploring the rise of curling after the Winter Olympics and the surprising local connection a Cape Cod club has to Olympic victory.
- CAI was also honored in the Newscast category for their 6am Newscast on November 18, 2022, covering a breaking story about a bank robbery on Martha’s Vineyard.