CAI wins 5 regional Murrow Awards

CA has been honored with five regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, the largest number won by the station in its history.

CAI was recognized in the Breaking News Coverage category for their timely reporting of the Martha’s Vineyard migrant crisis in September 2022, and in the Excellence in Innovation category for Falmouth to Falmouth, a creative series examining the similar lives and challenges of the people of Falmouth in the United States and the town’s namesake in the United Kingdom.

The station also won in the categories of Feature Reporting, Sports Reporting and Newscast.

Awarded by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA), the Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards pay tribute to important and high-impact local journalism and are among the most prestigious awards in the news industry. Regional winners automatically advance to the national Edward R. Murrow Awards, which are expected to be announced over the summer.

“The number of these awards is impressive,” said Steve Junker, Managing Editor for News at CAI. “But even more impressive is the scope and quality of the work they represent. They’re an acknowledgment of the unmatched service we provide our listeners.”

Here’s full list of the awards:

