CAI newsroom wins 7 national awards
We’re proud to share that CAI has won seven awards from the Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA) for work done in 2023.
These awards, announced in Washington, D.C., recognize the excellence of CAI’s work in competition with similar-size public media stations across the country.
"It’s a tremendous achievement for such a small radio station, and a testament to the hard work and deep commitment CAI staff bring to the mission of creating meaningful public radio for listeners across the Cape, Coast, and Islands," said Steve Junker, CAI's Managing Editor for News. "Public media benefits everyone, with no subscription needed. CAI is grateful for the community support from listeners and local businesses that makes this work possible."
The winning pieces:
Human Interest Feature — First Place
Something’s fishy: Scientists, Aquinnah Wampanoag tribe work to solve mysteries of stripers, herring
Multimedia — First Place
Reinventing local news for Instagram
Use of Sound — First Place
A vintage newspaper press keeps rolling. Music helps
Audience engagement Program — Second Place
Recycling urine to solve our wastewater problem
Collaborative Effort — Second Place
Falmouth to Falmouth: All Ages
Education Feature — Second Place
Cape Cod's newest high school clubs help younger immigrant children 'RISE'
Spot News — Second Place
One last time: Swimmers taking final jumps from old Sandwich Boardwalk before reconstruction
PMJA’s full list of winners is here.