CAI newsroom wins 7 national awards

We’re proud to share that CAI has won seven awards from the Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA) for work done in 2023.

These awards, announced in Washington, D.C., recognize the excellence of CAI’s work in competition with similar-size public media stations across the country.

"It’s a tremendous achievement for such a small radio station, and a testament to the hard work and deep commitment CAI staff bring to the mission of creating meaningful public radio for listeners across the Cape, Coast, and Islands," said Steve Junker, CAI's Managing Editor for News. "Public media benefits everyone, with no subscription needed. CAI is grateful for the community support from listeners and local businesses that makes this work possible."

The winning pieces:

Human Interest Feature — First Place

Something’s fishy: Scientists, Aquinnah Wampanoag tribe work to solve mysteries of stripers, herring

Multimedia — First Place

Reinventing local news for Instagram

Use of Sound — First Place

A vintage newspaper press keeps rolling. Music helps

Audience engagement Program — Second Place

Recycling urine to solve our wastewater problem

Collaborative Effort — Second Place

Falmouth to Falmouth: All Ages

Education Feature — Second Place

Cape Cod's newest high school clubs help younger immigrant children 'RISE'

Spot News — Second Place

One last time: Swimmers taking final jumps from old Sandwich Boardwalk before reconstruction

PMJA’s full list of winners is here.

