Hikes We Like: Armstrong-Kelley Park in Osterville now ADA-accessible

OSTERVILLE—A loop trail for people with disabilities is among the new offerings at the recently renovated Armstrong-Kelley Park, Cape Cod's oldest and biggest privately-owned park.

The 8.5-acre public gardens have expanded to include a water garden and native plants. A playground is in development.

A reopening celebration is scheduled for Osterville Village Day on July 15, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Patrick Flanary spoke to Joann Vieira, horticulture director for The Trustees, which in 2021 joined the Cape Cod Horticultural Society to acquire the park.

