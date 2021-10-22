Founders Circle Events 2.0
June, 16, 2022
9:00-11:00am
Lemon Press Nantucket
Join us for our Breakfast of Champions, a private breakfast for our Founders Circle champions, at Lemon Press on Nantucket, Thursday, June 16, 9:00-11:00am. During breakfast we will listen to Mindy Todd interview author Nathaniel Philbrick, and others, on The Point’s monthly book episode, live from Nantucket, as we anticipate the start of the 2022 Nantucket Book Festival. After the show we will be joined by CAI talent Mindy Todd, Mary Bergman, and local author Nathaniel Philbrick for a meet-and-greet opportunity.
To RSVP, or ask questions, email Steven LePage at: Founders_Circle_CAI@capeandislands.org
9:00-11:00am
Lemon Press Nantucket
Join us for our Breakfast of Champions, a private breakfast for our Founders Circle champions, at Lemon Press on Nantucket, Thursday, June 16, 9:00-11:00am. During breakfast we will listen to Mindy Todd interview author Nathaniel Philbrick, and others, on The Point’s monthly book episode, live from Nantucket, as we anticipate the start of the 2022 Nantucket Book Festival. After the show we will be joined by CAI talent Mindy Todd, Mary Bergman, and local author Nathaniel Philbrick for a meet-and-greet opportunity.
To RSVP, or ask questions, email Steven LePage at: Founders_Circle_CAI@capeandislands.org
It was our pleasure to offer Founders Circle champions complimentary tickets to see The Moth live on the Zeiterion Stage, in New Bedford, on Friday, March 4th, 7:30pm.
Behind the Binoculars: Bird News with Mark Faherty was held on Friday, October 22, 2021. CAI Founders Circle members joined an exclusive event with Mindy Todd and Mark Faherty. An intimate Zoom meeting gave Founders Circle members an opportunity to engage in a behind-the-scenes discussion about all things birding with CAI’s birding expert, Mark Faherty.
Thank you for being a Founders Circle member! Enjoy exclusive Founders Circle events and stay connected to our community. More events will be announced throughout the year so check back often and watch for our Founders Circle Quarterly Newsletter for exclusive perks and events to keep you inspired, informed, and entertained.
Possible Future Founders Circle Events:
- A trip to see The Moth live on stage at the Zeiterion or Tabernacle
- A Foraging Dinner with Elspeth Hay, Host of CAI’s Local Food Report
- A Bird Song Workshop with Mark Faherty – Learn to identify birds by ear instead of by sight.
- Private Founders Circle House Parties – We have two offers from Founders Circle members to host a gathering at their homes, in 2022, to mingle with other Founders Circle members on a beautiful summer night overlooking treetops and ocean waves.
- A tour of local chocolate makers – Many of our sponsors make incredible foods and sundries we could taste, see, and smell, while supporting the sponsors who support us!
For any questions or comments, please contact:
The Founders Circle Team
Patty Peal: (617) 300-2769 or patricia_peal@capeandislands.org
Steven LePage: (774) 701-6139 or steven_lepage@capeandislands.org